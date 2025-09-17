Skal India National Congress 2025 Concludes With Bold Vision For Innovation, Collaboration & Sustainable Tourism

Mumbai, 15th September 2025: The Skål India National Congress 2025, hosted by Skål International Mumbai South, successfully concluded at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, from 12th to 14th September 2025. Themed around ‘Connecting Tourism Leaders, Inspiring Growth’, the three-day Congress welcomed hundreds of distinguished professionals from the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. The event was supported by valued partners including Ministry of Tourism, Incredible India, Bharati Vidya Peeth, Indian Institute of Hotel Management, Luv my India, Kazin DMC and I Love Japan DMC.

Recognized as one of the premier gatherings in the industry, the Congress provided a high-level platform for policymakers, diplomats, filmmakers, wellness advocates, and hospitality leaders to share perspectives on tourism’s evolving role in driving economic development, enhancing India’s global presence, and fostering cultural exchange.

Highlighting the successful conclusion of the Congress, Padmashree Dr. Mukesh Batra, Host President, Skål International Mumbai South, said: "Hosting the Skål India National Congress 2025 has been a proud moment for our chapter. Keeping sustainability in mind, it was the first Skal congress that was paperless and digitally driven. Over these three days, we celebrated not just business insights, but the Skål spirit of friendship, networking, and global camaraderie. I’m delighted Mumbai could be the stage for such meaningful connections and exchanges."

Speaking at the Congress Sanjeev Mehra, President, Skal International India said, “Our vision for 2025–2030 is rooted in collective growth: to add more clubs, have a stronger membership retention, deeper engagement, and a unified Indian presence on the world stage.”

MSN Mohan, Deputy Director Skal International congratulated the host club for putting up one of the best national conventions of Skal.

The Congress featured distinguished speakers and sessions, with thought leaders from across sectors nationwide sharing their insights and perspectives. Key contributors included:

Speaking on the topic of attracting international tourists to india, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Former Union Minister – External Affairs, said on India’s global positioning: "Participating in the Skål India National Congress 2025 reaffirmed that India’s diversity and heritage are powerful drivers of international goodwill and cooperation."

Speaking on tourism in a world conflict, Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra, Diplomat & Advisor, delivering the valedictory address on India’s soft power: "Addressing this Congress reaffirmed my belief that India, with its unmatched richness, can position itself as a leader not only in travel but also in building enduring global relationships."

Smt. Maneka Gandhi, Former Union Minister, Women and Child Welfare, speaking on changing the world through tourism: "True progress in tourism must rest on responsible practices – protecting our environment, communities, and the ecosystems that make destinations worth visiting."

Fireside Chat Special Session Highlights:

Speaking on the soft power of cinema to increase tourism in India, Subhash Ghai, said, “Films can inspire audiences to experience India’s landscapes, cities, and stories firsthand." and Zayed Khan spoke on, "Creating authentic and immersive experiences by the industry to promote tourism."

On the topic of promoting tourism through wellness, Pooja Bedi said, "Journeys today are also about healing, balance, and inner transformation."

Speaking on culinary tourism, Kunal Vijaykar said, “the variety of Indian food and its popularity across the world can easily position India as a culinary hub.

Speaking on challenges faced by the Industry and its future, Mr Bose and Siddharth Mehta said, “AI will define the future of customer experience”.

The Congress concluded on a note of inspiration and optimism, leaving participants with fresh insights, meaningful connections, and a shared vision for India’s tourism and hospitality sector. Delegates returned to their respective domains energized, with renewed commitment to sustainability, wellness, authentic experiences, and global collaboration, underscoring the Congress as a landmark event in shaping a vibrant, inclusive, and internationally respected travel ecosystem.

About Skål

Skål International, founded in 1934, is the world’s largest tourism network with over 12,000 members in 450+ clubs across 85 countries. It unites professionals from all sectors of tourism—hotels, airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism boards—under the motto “Doing Business Among Friends.” Skål promotes trusted partnerships, responsible tourism, and sustainability. It partners with major global bodies like the UNWTO, WTTC, and PATA.

