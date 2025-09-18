 Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps To 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFederal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps To 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps To 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024

The decision comes against the backdrop of a weakening labor market, with policymakers aiming to provide support to the slowing economy.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps to 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024 |

In a widely expected move, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a quarter-point interest rate cut, bringing the benchmark rate down to a range of 4% to 4.25%. This marks the first rate cut since December 2024 and takes borrowing costs to their lowest level since November 2022.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a weakening labor market, with policymakers aiming to provide support to the slowing economy. Analysts had anticipated the move following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on August 22, where he hinted at the possibility of rate cuts in the coming months but refrained from committing to a timeline.

Read Also
Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal...
article-image

Markets had largely priced in the reduction, viewing it as part of the Fed’s cautious approach to balancing inflation concerns with the need to sustain economic growth.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video
Video: Samay Raina Wears 'Say No To Cruise' T-Shirt At Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening - Was It A Dig At His Drugs Case?
Video: Samay Raina Wears 'Say No To Cruise' T-Shirt At Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening - Was It A Dig At His Drugs Case?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps To 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps To 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024

Apollo Tyres Announces Price Cut Across Product Range From September 22 To Pass On GST Reduction...

Apollo Tyres Announces Price Cut Across Product Range From September 22 To Pass On GST Reduction...

Skal India National Congress 2025 Concludes With Bold Vision For Innovation, Collaboration &...

Skal India National Congress 2025 Concludes With Bold Vision For Innovation, Collaboration &...

Gold Retreats ₹1,300 From Peak To ₹1.13 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Profit Booking Ahead Of US Fed...

Gold Retreats ₹1,300 From Peak To ₹1.13 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Profit Booking Ahead Of US Fed...

Indiabulls AMC, Schemes And Former Officials Settle AIF Rules Violations Case With Sebi By Paying...

Indiabulls AMC, Schemes And Former Officials Settle AIF Rules Violations Case With Sebi By Paying...