 Apollo Tyres Announces Price Cut Across Product Range From September 22 To Pass On GST Reduction Benefit To Customers
Apollo Tyres Announces Price Cut Across Product Range From September 22 To Pass On GST Reduction Benefit To Customers

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said it will reduce product prices ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 2,000 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers effective from September 22. The passenger vehicle tyres will see a price reduction between Rs 300 and Rs 1,500, while the prices for truck/bus radial tyres will decline by around Rs 2,000.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Apollo Tyres to implement GST rate cut price reduction across all tyre segments from September 22 | File Photo

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said it will reduce product prices ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 2,000 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers effective from September 22.

Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Tyres

The passenger vehicle tyres will see a price reduction between Rs 300 and Rs 1,500, while the prices for truck/bus radial tyres will decline by around Rs 2,000.

GST Rate Cut Impact

The GST Council has reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on new pneumatic tyres from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, and on tractor tyres and tubes from the previous rate to 5 per cent. In line with this policy change, Apollo Tyres will pass on the full benefit of the reduced tax rates directly to its customers, it said in a statement.

Company Statement

"The revised pricing will be applicable across all product segments, including passenger car tyres, commercial vehicle tyres, agricultural and two-wheeler tyres," Apollo Tyres Vice President, Commercial (India, SAARC and Southeast Asia) Rajesh Dahiya said.

Customer Benefits

The price cut is expected to lower vehicle ownership and operation costs, providing a significant boost to fleet operators, farmers and everyday motorists alike, he added.

Implementation

"The company has already begun working closely with its distribution network to ensure the seamless implementation of the new pricing structure across the country," Dahiya said.

