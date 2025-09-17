ITR Deadline Passed? Here's How You Can Still File Your Income Tax Return Till 31st December

ITR Filing Deadline Extended. | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) was September 16, 2025. Earlier, the deadline was September 15, but it was extended by one day due to technical issues on the portal. Even then, many taxpayers missed the deadline. By September 16, over 13.43 crore users registered on the portal, 7.53 crore filed returns, and 6.51 crore returns were verified. Around 4.01 crore ITRs were processed by the department.

Taxpayers Can Still File Belated Returns

If you missed the deadline, don’t worry. Taxpayers can file belated ITRs till December 31, 2025. This allows reporting income and paying pending taxes but comes with penalties and interest.

Penalty Up to Rs 5,000 for Late Filing

Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, a penalty up to Rs 5,000 can be charged for late filing. Additionally, interest under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C may apply if taxes are unpaid.

How to File Belated ITR

- Login to the Income Tax portal with PAN and password.

- Go to e-File > Income Tax Return.

- Select Assessment Year 2025-26.

- Choose the correct ITR form based on income.

- Select the ‘Belated Return’ option.

- Fill in income, deductions, and tax details.

- Submit and verify the return via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or by sending ITR-V.