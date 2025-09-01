‘Simple Hai! With Vivek Law’Podcast Crosses 50 Episode Mark, A Milestone In Making Money Simple For Every Indian

Simple Hai! with Vivek Law. |

Mumbai: Simple Hai! with Vivek Law, India’s fastest-growing financial podcast, has successfully completed 50 episodes since its launch in July 2024. Anchored by veteran business journalist Vivek Law, the show has emerged as a trusted destination for conversations that demystify money, investing and life choices for everyday citizens.

Launched with a simple mission - to make money and life simple for the common Indian - the show has gone beyond financial jargon to spark candid discussions with some of the most influential voices in India’s business and financial ecosystem.

At a time when financial advice is often scattered across unreliable sources, Simple Hai! has stood out for its credibility and clarity. Vivek Law, with over three decades of experience across TV, print and digital platforms, brings depth and trust to every conversation.

'Money doesn’t have to be complicated. Our aim from day one was to ensure that every episode leaves viewers with clear takeaways they can use in their own financial journeys,” said Vivek Law, anchor and editor-in-chief of Simple Hai! Over 50 episodes, the show has hosted India’s top mutual fund leaders, insurance experts, entrepreneurs, economists, and creative voices - each sharing not just market insights but also their personal money journeys. These candid reflections underline the show’s distinctive approach—merging financial literacy with personal storytelling.

The Journey So Far

The Simple Hai! Show is the brainchild of OneNative Studio, Jambo Jar and Vivek Law, all of who joined hands to create an IP that will create lasting impact, set the trend for credible financial content and encourage financial literacy in the country.

Its success has also opened up pathways for the creation of customised IPs for leading BFSI players, including Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and the

Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). These collaborations underscore the ability of Simple Hai! to go beyond a standalone podcast and build trusted, scalable content formats tailored to the financial sector.

Since launch, Simple Hai! has gained strong traction across YouTube and digital platforms: 12.5K subscribers and over 1.8 million lifetime views on YouTube

Episodes are streaming on Spotify, making the show accessible on the go.

A partnership with The Free Press Journal for the distribution of Simple Hai! across print and digital.

Looking Ahead With 50 episodes completed, Simple Hai! is now gearing up for its next chapter, bigger conversations, wider reach, and deeper impact.