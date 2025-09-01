 Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's 100-Basis-Point Rate Cut
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPrivate Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's 100-Basis-Point Rate Cut

Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's 100-Basis-Point Rate Cut

After a period of subdued activity during the pandemic years, the investment cycle is being rejuvenated by a confluence of supportive factors.In 2024–25, the macroeconomic backdrop is characterised by robust GDP growth, sustained disinflation, and a consequent conducive monetary policy stance.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Private corporate investment is expected to cross Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2025–26 from Rs 2.2 lakh crore in 20254-25, aided by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, improved balance sheets, rising capacity utilisation, easy liquidity conditions, infrastructure push, and the 100-basis points policy rate cut starting from February 2025, according to the RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.Private corporate investment remained as one of the vital contributors to India’s long-term growth trajectory.

After a period of subdued activity during the pandemic years, the investment cycle is being rejuvenated by a confluence of supportive factors.In 2024–25, the macroeconomic backdrop is characterised by robust GDP growth, sustained disinflation, and a consequent conducive monetary policy stance, the article states.

Read Also
Price Of Commercial LPG Gas Cylinders Will Be Reduced By ₹51.50, Effective September 1
article-image

Over the past few years, Indian corporates have undergone a phase of balance sheet repair, aided by deleveraging, improved cash flows, and strong profitability across several sectors.

The banking sector’s improved asset quality and abundant liquidity have further enhanced the credit environment, translating into easier access to financing for capacity expansion.Recent trends in high-frequency indicators -- such as rising imports of capital goods, improved capacity utilisation, and increased flows in corporate bond markets -- signal renewed investment appetite among firms.

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless
Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless
BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13, Warns Against Fake Postponement Claims
BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13, Warns Against Fake Postponement Claims
Major Breakthrough: UPI Crosses 20 Billion Transactions For The First Time In History, Registering 2.8% Increase
Major Breakthrough: UPI Crosses 20 Billion Transactions For The First Time In History, Registering 2.8% Increase
Dehradun Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert
Dehradun Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert
Read Also
Adani Defence & Aerospace Facility In Kanpur Set To Increase Production Of Bullets, Building Fighter...
article-image

Additionally, sector-specific policies, such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, energy transition investments, and digital infrastructure expansion, are incentivising corporates to undertake fresh investments.The domestic economy continues to demonstrate resilience, with real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in 2024–25, making India the fastest-growing major economy, underpinned by robust domestic demand, and steady progress on public infrastructure investments.

Investment in green field (new) projects accounted for the lion share of about 92 per cent in the total cost of projects financed by banks and financial institutions during 2024-25, in line with the trend seen in the past.

Greenfield investment generally brings new and additional resources and assets to the firms and leads to gross fixed capital formation (GFCF).Higher investment in green filed projects thus points to likely capacity expansion by private corporates going forward, according to the article.

The industry-wise distribution of projects sanctioned during 2024-25 indicates that the infrastructure sector remained the major sector accounting for 50.6 per cent share in the total cost of projects, primarily driven by investment in ‘Power’, followed by ‘Road &amp; bridges’.Beside infrastructure, among the other major industries, chemicals and pesticides, construction, electrical equipment, and metal &amp; metal products also accounted for the sizable share in the total cost of projects.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Breakthrough: UPI Crosses 20 Billion Transactions For The First Time In History, Registering...

Major Breakthrough: UPI Crosses 20 Billion Transactions For The First Time In History, Registering...

Domestic Institutional Investors Pour ₹5 lakh crore In Indian Equities, Highlighting Influence In...

Domestic Institutional Investors Pour ₹5 lakh crore In Indian Equities, Highlighting Influence In...

India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's...

Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's...

Rupee Nosedives 17 Paise To 88.26 Against US Dollar, Tariff Pressure & Foreign Fund Outflows Drag

Rupee Nosedives 17 Paise To 88.26 Against US Dollar, Tariff Pressure & Foreign Fund Outflows Drag