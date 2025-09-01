 Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCarmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush

Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush

Top automakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra reported lower vehicle dispatches in August as many buyers delayed purchases, expecting lower prices after the upcoming GST restructuring announcement.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Dispatches Fall for Major Automakers. |

New Delhi: In August 2025, top Indian carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra saw a drop in vehicle dispatches to dealers. This slowdown comes as many potential buyers are waiting for a possible reduction in GST rates, which may make cars cheaper. The upcoming GST Council meeting on September 3-4 is expected to finalise a new two-slab tax structure that could impact automobile pricing.

Maruti Reports 8 percent Drop

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, saw an 8 percent year-on-year drop in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches, falling to 1,31,278 units in August 2025 from 1,43,075 units a year earlier. Sales of its mini cars like Alto and S-Presso dropped sharply, while compact car models such as Baleno, Dzire, and Swift saw a small increase. However, its utility vehicle range, including Ertiga and Brezza, declined 14 percent .

Read Also
GST Council May End Compensation Cess By Oct 31, Big GST Reform Plan On Cards
article-image

Hyundai and Mahindra See Sales Declines

FPJ Shorts
Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree
Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree
Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School Textbooks
Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School Textbooks
'Demeaning, Irresponsible': BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For His 'Vote Chori Hydrogen Bomb' Remark During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
'Demeaning, Irresponsible': BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For His 'Vote Chori Hydrogen Bomb' Remark During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Hyundai Motor India reported an 11 percent fall in dealer dispatches, with 44,001 units sold in August, down from 49,525 units in the same month last year. The company did not explain the drop, but said it remains focused on making India a global manufacturing hub.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 9 percent dip in utility vehicle sales, dispatching 39,399 units compared to 43,277 units in August 2024. M&M’s automotive CEO, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said they deliberately reduced wholesale billing to avoid overstocking at dealerships ahead of the GST decision.

Read Also
GST Reform Needed: Forum Recommends 5% & 18% Slabs, Rejects 40% Category
article-image

Tata Motors and Others Show Mixed Results

Tata Motors also faced a 7 percent drop, dispatching 41,001 units in August compared to 44,142 units the previous year. On the other hand, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a slight 2 percent increase in domestic wholesales at 29,302 units.

TKM’s sales head Varinder Wadhwa noted that September will be a crucial month for the industry as it waits for clearer signals from the GST Council.

Two-Wheeler Segment Shows Mixed Trends

In two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto saw a 12 percent drop in domestic sales to 1,84,109 units, while TVS Motor Company reported a strong 28 percent increase with 3,68,862 units sold. Royal Enfield had an impressive 57 percent rise, selling 1,02,876 units, boosted by strong festive season demand.

Read Also
Online Shoppers Delay Big Buys Ahead Of GST 2.0 Changes, Analysts See Festive Season Driving Strong...
article-image

GST Reforms Awaited

Currently, most vehicles are taxed at 28 percent GST, with an added cess of 1-22 percent , making the total tax up to 50 percent for SUVs. The government is considering reducing the slabs to 5 percent and 18 percent, with a special 40 percent tax for ultra-luxury vehicles. If approved, this could make cars cheaper, encouraging postponed purchases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Soars 555 Points On Buying In Key Sectors, Strong GDP Data Lifts Market Mood

Sensex Soars 555 Points On Buying In Key Sectors, Strong GDP Data Lifts Market Mood

BHEL Fined By BSE & NSE For Board Norm Violation, Company Seeks Waiver Citing Govt Role

BHEL Fined By BSE & NSE For Board Norm Violation, Company Seeks Waiver Citing Govt Role

Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger...

Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger...

India Launches Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum To Drive Chip Innovation, IP Creation,...

India Launches Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum To Drive Chip Innovation, IP Creation,...

Ola Electric’s Yearly Sales Fall Sharply By 31% In August 2025, Sells 18,972 Units, Down From...

Ola Electric’s Yearly Sales Fall Sharply By 31% In August 2025, Sells 18,972 Units, Down From...