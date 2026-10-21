Sigma Advanced Systems Secures ₹174 Crore Order For Artillery Ammunition Subsystems

Sigma Advanced Systems |

Mumbai: Sigma Advanced Systems Limited announced on October 21, 2026, that it secured an order valued at ₹174 crore (US$19.70 million) from a North American customer. This order is for the manufacture and supply of specialised ancillary subsystems for 155 mm artillery ammunition.

Order Details

The order is scheduled for execution by the second quarter of 2027. Manufacturing will take place within the company's ecosystem.

Expanding Defence Portfolio

This marks Sigma's fifth 155 mm engagement since May 2026. The company is expanding its capabilities beyond individual ammunition component supply towards a broader manufacturing and engineering partnership.

Manufacturing Capabilities

Sigma's progression in the 155 mm segment includes orders for filled fuzes, M107 shell bodies, and base-bleed shell bodies. The company also has an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding for course-correction fuze collaboration.

Previous Engagements

In May 2026, Sigma secured a US$11.4 million order for filled fuzes for 155 mm artillery ammunition. June 2026 saw a US$21.97 million order for M107 shell bodies, and July 2026 brought a US$104.9 million programme for base-bleed shell bodies.

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Strategic Significance

The order for ancillary subsystems broadens Sigma’s manufacturing scope and strengthens its position beyond standalone components. This allows for greater participation in technically involved programmes across the ammunition supply chain.

Management Commentary

Sunil Kalidindi, CEO of Sigma Advanced Systems Limited, said global defence customers seek partners who can support complex manufacturing requirements. He added that this order builds on the company's capabilities and expands its role in international defence manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.