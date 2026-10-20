US Orders Ban On Chinese AI Technology Deepseek From Federal IT Systems Over Security Fears |

The US government has directed federal civilian agencies to strip Chinese AI firm DeepSeek's products from their information systems, citing national security concerns, and to remove any third-party services built using DeepSeek's AI model.

What the order says

In a notice made public on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also barred agencies from acquiring DeepSeek products and services, including those developed by affiliated entities. The directive, as reported by the South China Morning Post, covers not only DeepSeek's own tools but also products that rely on its models.

Why DHS is acting

DHS said in the notice that using the company's products could lead to sensitive data being sent to China if government employees or vendors use them, and that the models themselves may carry malware or other security vulnerabilities.

Growing scrutiny

The move adds to the pressure on DeepSeek in Washington. Individual agencies and lawmakers had already moved against the company over data-security concerns. This is the first directive in this reporting to cover civilian agencies across the board, including their vendors' products.