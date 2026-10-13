Goodluck India Subsidiary Sole Qualified Bidder For 155mm Artillery Shells

Artillery shell | By special arrangement

Mumbai: Goodluck India announced on 12 October 2026 that its subsidiary, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace Ltd (GDAL), has been selected as the sole technically qualified bidder for the supply of specialised 155mm HE M1A4 Ready-to-Fill Artillery Shells to Munitions India Limited (MIL).

Bidder Qualification

GDAL's qualification followed an audit and technical evaluation of various existing suppliers. The company was identified as the only technically qualified supplier for this product.

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Strategic Importance

Goodluck India said this development strengthens its presence in the defence manufacturing ecosystem. It aligns with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which promotes self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Future Opportunities

This technical qualification positions GDAL for potential business opportunities for 155mm HE M1A4 Ready-to-Fill Artillery Shells. These opportunities are subject to procurement procedures, commercial terms, contractual requirements, and orders from Munitions India Limited.

Management Commentary

Mahesh Chandra Garg, Chairman of Goodluck India, said the recognition of Goodluck Defence & Aerospace as the sole technically qualified bidder reflects the company's focus on technical excellence and manufacturing quality. Garg added that the qualification is a strategic milestone for the company’s defence business and its participation in India’s evolving defence manufacturing landscape.

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Company Background

Goodluck India, established in 1986, specialises in manufacturing Defence Products, High-End Forgings, and Heavy Fabrication of Steel Structures. The company operates six manufacturing plants across Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, with a total capacity of 5 lakh tonnes per annum (MTPA). GDAL, its subsidiary, operates a dedicated defence manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh shells, which is being expanded to 4 lakh shells per annum.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.