NGT Bars Munitions India Limited From Operating Until Safety Lapses Are Fully Addressed After Bhandara Blast

Mumbai, Jan 05: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed government authorities to ensure that Munitions India Limited (MIL), where a deadly blast occurred at the Ordnance Factory Bhandara (OFBA) in Maharashtra in January 2025, is not allowed to operate unless all remedial safety measures suggested by authorities are fully implemented.

Suo motu case taken up after deadly explosion

The directions were issued while deciding a suo motu case taken up by the tribunal in connection with the massive explosion at the factory’s Low Temperature Plastic Explosive (LTPE) section, which claimed the lives of eight workers and injured five others.

The blast occurred when 13 workers, including two trade apprentices, were on duty, and was so powerful that it reduced the LTPE building to rubble, trapping workers under debris.

Multiple authorities made respondents

The Principal Bench of the NGT had earlier, by an order dated February 3, 2025, impleaded multiple authorities as respondents, including the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Maharashtra; Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB); Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Nagpur regional office; Munitions India Limited; and the District Collector, Bhandara. Notices were issued seeking detailed replies from all respondents.

DISH details cause of blast in affidavit

In its affidavit, DISH stated that on the day of the incident, regular work was underway in the LTPE manufacturing building. Before the extrusion process began at around 10.15 am, a die-mouth blockage occurred in the extrusion machine.

After maintenance staff opened the die portion, repeated attempts were made to restart the discharge screw, with the RPM increased beyond prescribed limits multiple times.

This, according to DISH, led to adiabatic compression, generating heat, ignition and a shock wave. At around 10.40 am, a powerful explosion occurred, causing the complete collapse of the LTPE building (PE-23).

Serious safety lapses and SOP violations flagged

DISH’s affidavit further said that there were serious lapses, including failure to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and absence of safeguards to prevent solidification of plasticised explosive material.

It was also observed that two untrained trade apprentices were deployed in a hazardous operation they were not authorised to perform. These factors, the affidavit said, amounted to a contravention of Section 7A(2)(a) of the Factories Act, 1948, relating to the duty of the occupier to ensure worker safety.

NGT orders criminal action against occupier

Taking note of these findings, the tribunal observed that Munitions India Limited should be held accountable for the lapses and directed the District Collector, Bhandara, to ensure that criminal proceedings are initiated against the factory occupier after obtaining requisite approvals from the Central Government.

MIL denies environmental damage, cites compensation paid

Munitions India Limited (MIL), the company where the blast took place, in its reply claimed that no environmental damage was caused due to the incident and that the damage was confined within the factory premises.

It stated that no external claims had been received on environmental grounds. MIL informed the tribunal: “Compensation and ex-gratia payments had been made to the families of the deceased and injured workers, including Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia and an additional Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to each deceased employee. Injured workers were also paid ex-gratia amounts and their medical and related expenses were covered. Also, several dependents of deceased workers had been offered compassionate appointments, while remaining cases were under process.”

Pollution board reports air quality violations

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s reply reported that ambient air quality monitoring conducted at village Sahuli and within the factory premises showed that particulate matter levels (PM10 and PM2.5) exceeded permissible limits.

Based on these non-compliances, MPCB had already issued closure directions on February 25, 2025, directing the factory not to restart production in the affected section without obtaining permissions from CFEES, DISH, MPCB and other concerned departments.

Tribunal reiterates strict compliance before restart

After considering all affidavits and submissions, the NGT reiterated that authorities must ensure that Munitions India Limited is not permitted to resume operations unless all remedial measures suggested by safety and pollution control agencies are fully implemented.

