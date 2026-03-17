Goodluck India Begins $6 Million Defence Export With First Overseas Shipment Of 155 mm Shells

Goodluck India Limited has commenced its first overseas dispatch of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells through its subsidiary. |

New Delhi: Goodluck India is stepping into the global defence supply chain, shipping its first batch of artillery shells as it expands beyond domestic manufacturing into international markets.

Goodluck Defence & Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has initiated its first overseas shipment of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells. This dispatch marks the execution phase of a USD 6 million export order and represents a key milestone in the company’s international expansion efforts.

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The company established a dedicated manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh to produce these shells. As detailed on page 2, it developed infrastructure, quality systems, and compliance processes over time, followed by securing technical validations and manufacturer approvals required to participate in the global defence ecosystem.

After setting up capabilities, Goodluck Defence secured its first export order and completed all necessary regulatory and internal approvals for execution. Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Chandra Garg flagged off the first shipment, highlighting a structured approach from facility creation to final dispatch.

The company views this dispatch as a transition from capability building to active participation in the global defence supply chain. It aims to leverage precision manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and operational execution to scale exports and strengthen its presence in international defence markets. The development signals Goodluck India’s entry into defence exports, positioning the company to tap global opportunities while building on its engineering and manufacturing expertise.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external verification or additional sources.