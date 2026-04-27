Sigma Advanced Systems Secures £300 Million Aerospace Deal With Rolls-Royce

Sigma Advanced Systems has signed a £300 million long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce to manufacture and supply aerospace systems over seven years, strengthening its global positioning. |

Hyderabad: Sigma Advanced Systems is stepping deeper into the global aerospace supply chain, backed by a sizeable long-term deal that signals growing trust from one of the industry’s biggest players.

Deal Boosts Revenue Visibility

Sigma Advanced Systems has secured a contract valued at nearly 300 million pounds, equivalent to around Rs 3800 crore, offering a steady revenue stream over the next seven years. The agreement provides long-term visibility into the company’s growth trajectory, reducing uncertainty while anchoring its presence in high-value aerospace programs. The scale and duration of the deal highlight its increasing relevance in global engineering supply chains.

Expands Manufacturing Role

Under the agreement, the company will manufacture and supply a wide range of high-precision, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programs. The partnership operates at a program level, reflecting Sigma’s shift from a component supplier to a more integrated manufacturing partner. Its dual-location production model across India and the UK enables efficient execution while maintaining close collaboration with global clients.

Strategy Backed By Platform

Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumar Kalidindi indicated that the partnership validates the company’s investment in building a connected India–UK platform. He suggested that the focus on quality, reliability, and long-term relationships has positioned Sigma to take on larger responsibilities in global aerospace programs. The company is leveraging cost-efficient manufacturing in India alongside engineering proximity in the UK to strengthen its competitive edge.

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Positions For Global Growth

The agreement marks a broader strategic shift as Sigma Advanced Systems moves closer to the core of aerospace supply chains. By taking on larger and more complex work packages, the company is evolving into a globally integrated manufacturing platform. With operations spanning India and the UK and expansion underway in the United States, the company is positioning itself to capture opportunities in long-duration, high-value aerospace programs.

Sigma Advanced Systems’ latest deal underscores its transition into a key global aerospace partner, combining scale, precision, and long-term program engagement to drive sustained growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosures. It does not include independent verification or additional sources and should not be considered investment advice.