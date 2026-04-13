Make In India Boost: GE Aerospace, IAF To Set Up Engine Repair Facility In India For Tejas Fleet |

New Delhi: In a boost to Make in India, US-based aircraft engine maker GE Aerospace on Monday announced a new agreement with the Indian Air Force to set up an in-country depot facility for F404-IN20 engines that power the HAL Tejas fighter jets.

The upcoming facility will be established in India and operated by the Indian Air Force, with technical support from GE Aerospace.

The move is aimed at strengthening India’s indigenous defence maintenance capabilities and reducing reliance on overseas repair centres.

Once operational, the depot is expected to significantly cut down the turnaround time for engine repairs and maintenance.

Under the agreement, the depot will be owned, operated, and maintained by the IAF. GE Aerospace will provide technical expertise, training, support staff, and ensure the supply of necessary spare parts and specialised equipment required for smooth operations.

Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defence and Systems at GE Aerospace, said the partnership reflects the company’s continued commitment to supporting India’s armed forces.

Flaherty added that the new facility will help improve the availability of F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas fleet, ensuring that the IAF has timely access to advanced technology for its defence needs.

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GE Aerospace also highlighted its broader presence in India’s defence ecosystem. Its engines power several key platforms, including the Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH-60R helicopters, as well as the Indian Air Force’s AH-64 Apache helicopters.

In addition, LM2500 marine gas turbines from the company are used in the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the P-17 Shivalik-class frigates.

The company has been part of India’s aviation sector for more than four decades. Its Pune manufacturing facility, along with 13 domestic partners, is integrated into its global supply chain, further strengthening its footprint in the country.

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