Sigma Advanced Systems Powers Ahead With Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Profit Jumps 37% To ₹48.60 Crore As ₹3,915 Crore Defence Orders Strengthen Growth Prospects

Sigma Advanced Systems |

Mumbai: Sigma Advanced Systems reported a 37.24 per cent sequential increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹48.60 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher operational revenue. The defence and aerospace engineering company had recorded a net profit of ₹35.41 crore during the preceding June quarter.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 11.43 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹417.07 crore, compared with ₹374.27 crore in Q1 FY27. Operational EBITDA stood at ₹82.28 crore, translating into a margin of 19.73 per cent during the reporting quarter. The performance reflected improving earnings alongside higher business activity.

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Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Sigma Advanced Systems reported consolidated operational revenue of ₹791.34 crore. Operational EBITDA for H1 FY27 reached ₹143.20 crore, while consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹84.01 crore.

Strategic Acquisition

The company completed the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership in UK-based Bromford Precision Solutions Limited. The transaction carried an enterprise value of approximately £11.89 million, equivalent to around ₹153 crore. The acquisition marks an important development in Sigma's international expansion strategy.

Defence Orders

Sigma secured new orders and long-term agreements valued at approximately ₹3,915 crore since July 2026. These included a $104.9 million export order for 155 mm base bleed artillery shell bodies. Another $19.7 million order involved artillery ammunition subsystems, strengthening its defence manufacturing pipeline.

Management Outlook

Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kalidindi said the company entered the second half of FY27 with a strong order book. The order wins provide visibility for future execution, although revenue recognition will depend on project delivery schedules.

Growth Prospects

Investors will monitor defence contract execution, acquisition integration and operating margins as Sigma pursues further growth.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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