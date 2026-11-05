Alan Scott Enterprises Q2 FY27 Results Show Modest Revenue Growth Of 5% To ₹9.29 Crore, Consolidated Loss Widens As Company Faces Profitability Challenges Despite Higher Income

Alan Scott Enterprises |

Mumbai: Alan Scott Enterprises Limited reported revenue from operations of ₹9.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, registering a 5.4 per cent increase from ₹8.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the company's consolidated loss before tax widened to ₹2.15 crore from ₹90.57 lakh in the year-ago period, according to its unaudited financial results submitted to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Q2 Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹9.29 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹8.81 crore in Q2 FY26. The retail business remained its largest revenue contributor, generating ₹8.65 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹8.08 crore a year earlier. Revenue from automation and robotics stood at ₹34 lakh, against ₹30.08 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased 11.6 per cent from ₹8.32 crore in the April-June quarter. However, the consolidated pre-tax loss widened from ₹84.84 lakh in Q1 FY27 to ₹2.15 crore in Q2 FY27. The retail segment reported a profit before interest and tax of ₹27.71 lakh, compared with ₹93.68 lakh in the preceding quarter.

H1 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹17.60 crore, compared with ₹18.05 crore in the corresponding period last year, representing a decline of 2.5 per cent. The company's consolidated loss before tax widened to ₹3 crore from ₹1.32 crore in H1 FY26.

Key Developments

During the quarter, the company allotted 9,52,931 partly paid-up equity shares under its rights issue and raised ₹3.81 crore. The company said it continues to focus on commercialisation, market development and building scalable business models across its operating verticals.

Auditor Disclosure

The financial results were reviewed by Pravin Chandak & Associates, which did not report any material misstatement in its limited-review conclusions. The results were approved by the company's board of directors at its meeting held on November 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.