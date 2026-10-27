Sigma Advanced Systems Secures ₹973 Crore Order For 155mm Artillery Ammunition From NATO Customer

Sigma Advanced Systems |

Mumbai: Sigma Advanced Systems Limited announced on October 26, 2026, that it has secured an order valued at ₹973 crore (USD 102.23 million) for the manufacture and supply of Base Bleed (BB) Units for 155mm artillery ammunition.

Order Details

The order was placed by a NATO customer, with execution scheduled over a 12-month period. This marks a step in the company's strategy to expand its capabilities across the 155mm artillery ammunition manufacturing value chain.

Read Also Sigma Advanced Systems Secures ₹174 Crore Order For Artillery Ammunition Subsystems

Strategic Impact

The order strengthens Sigma's position in the artillery ammunition manufacturing sector and aims to establish in-house manufacturing capabilities for advanced 155mm artillery ammunition. The company has existing capabilities in 155mm artillery shells and fuzes.

Vertical Integration

Sigma stated this development reinforces its commitment to vertical integration and indigenous defence manufacturing, aligning with the Make in India initiative. The company expects this integrated approach to reduce dependence on external suppliers and strengthen supply-chain control.

Management Commentary

Sunil Kalidindi, CEO and Executive Director, Sigma Advanced Systems Limited, said that repeat orders reflect customer trust and view Sigma as a dependable manufacturing partner. He added that deepening capabilities across artillery shells, fuzes, and Base Bleed Units strengthens their position as an outsourcing partner for integrated manufacturing capabilities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.