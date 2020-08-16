SIES-FPJ: Is it Industry status for agri or contract farming or FPOs a better solution to ease rural distress?

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) was first introduced in the year 2011-2012. The process of implementation of this initiative has been slow and steady, mainly because this model is based on the trust factor (building one takes time). While trust factor is the key in its formation, factors like governance, skill set along with trust are vital for FPOs to function smoothly.

But can FPOs alone address the distress among farmers? This was discussed during a webinar ‘Rural distress, the government doles and Agri finance’ which was organised by SIES and Free Press Journal in association with NSE, NCDEX Investor (Client) Protection Fund Trust, and East-West Seed.

The panellists for the session were (in alphabetical order) Kavita Jha, AVP, NCDEX; Suhas Joshi, Head-Sustainability and Business Stewardship, Bayer South Asia; Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB; and P V S Suryakumar, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD. The session was moderated by RN Bhaskar, Consulting Editor, Free Press Journal; and the welcome address was delivered by Dr Vaneeta Raney, head, BMM at SIES College.

Compiled with editorial support by Jescilia K

Given below edited excerpts:



Rural distress: What it means for India

Kavita Jha, AVP, NCDEX: Agriculture has been at the forefront in the Indian government’s agenda. The government is on the mission to double the farmers’ income. The intent of the government is right but the way policies are executed need to be tweaked.

Agriculture contributes 14 per cent to our GDP. The sector employs half of India’s working population which in itself is a sign of distress.

It has to be noted that compared to the rest of the world, the contribution of agriculture to the Indian GDP is double. The global average is 6.4 per cent.

Today, agriculture is repositioned as one of the sectors that will lead to growth in the economy. During the COVID-19 times, there have been a lot of changes and ordinances (scrapping of the Essential Commodities Act, APMCs) that have come into place. However, it remains to be seen how these are executed. These steps are in the right direction.

Suhas Joshi, Head-Sustainability and Business Stewardship, Bayer South Asia: Around 3,00,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last one-two decades. The country mobilised its complete machinery to curtail COVID-19 crisis, at a time when the casualty numbers were just a few hundred. If the government had put the same effort to address farmers’ distress, the situation would have been different today.

A crisis like farm distress does not develop overnight. There are two reasons for the crisis getting out of hand— lack of timely intervention and not realising the severity of the issue. This made it difficult to reverse or cure the situation. So, superficial measures like farmer loan waiver will not help.

P V S Suryakumar, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD: India has the highest gross cropped area — 195 million hectares. We have grown in production from less than 50 million tonnes in the 1960s to 295 million tonnes (today). Now, we are going to touch 300 million tonnes. This is a remarkable development since our Independence (1947). A programme like Garib Kalyan Yojana was possible because there is a huge stock of grains in the country. We have achieved a lot. But there are no doubt pain points — malnutrition in the system, food wastage, issue of marketing among others.

Factors like low productivity, issue of marketing, the rise in prices of agricultural input among others leads to farmer distress. Farmers are hurt as price realisation of the produce is not in line with the input costs.



Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB: As per the census of 1951 and 2011, the population in the rural areas tripled from 29.81 crore (in 1957) to 83 crore (in 2011). However, the share of people in rural India went down from 82 per cent to 69 per cent. In absolute terms, the number of people in rural areas increased but in percentage terms, the cities bore the brunt.

As per the socio-economic survey of 2015, only 30 per cent of the rural households are dependent on cultivation and 51 per cent are dependent on casual or manual labour. It is a myth if you say the rural economy is based on agriculture. About 31 per cent (poorest of poorest) who earn less than Rs 5,000 a month are from this (casual labour ) segment. While the contribution of agriculture to GDP is 16 per cent, it employs 44 per cent of the rural households. This is very skewed and increases poverty.

As per the data of 2015-2016, the total operational land holdings is 146 million hectares and the operational area under cultivation is about 158 million hectares. The small and marginal farmers which constitute 86 per cent of farmers own only 47 per cent of this land. This shows a skewed ratio.



As per the National sample survey of 2003, 40 per cent farmers want to leave farming and get into another form of activity. In 2014, there was a repeat survey and the situation has worsened. The younger generations of the farming community want to enter other professions (as they feel agriculture is not a feasible profession). If this persists for the next 20 years, there will be no farmer left and there will be no grain in the country. Unless of course, people from urban India migrate to villages.

In terms of non-farming rural areas, 30 per cent of the farmers that are moving out of farming are getting into construction because they are unskilled. This population is out of the social security bracket. There is no skill mapping or training for people who are shifting from agriculture to other sectors.

The old mandi system was killing the farmer. Due to the urgency to encash (to pay to lenders and others) and the perishable nature of the crop, the farmer ends up opting for distress sale. This leads him to incur losses. The relation between the state and the centre is creating the problem for farmers.