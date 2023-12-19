Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd Introduces Enhanced Swamala Compound; A Fortified Chyavanprash With Suvarna Bhasma |

Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited, which is an over 150-year-old pharmaceuticals company, and has excellence in Ayurved, have unveiled a new pack of Swamala Compound, a fortified chyavanprash with Suvarna Bhasma.

Swamala's health benefits

Managing director, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited, Ranjit Puranik, said that the Swamala offers the health benefits of chyavanprash along with other time-tested ingredients like Suvarna Bhasma, Rajat Bhasma and Loha Bhasma, which helps to reduce the recurrent health problems and boost immunity.

“We have established Swamala in the market for more than 60 years. It is prepared from best-quality amla and other herbs along with pure cow ghee and honey, which can be consumed throughout the year. It also helps to increase immunity, which has also been proven in pilot studies on healthy people. Swamala is reported to improve CD4 count in healthy individuals,” he said.

Tests show promising effects

Additionally, the pharmacological studies on Vasant Kusumakar Rasa a herbomineral medicine used for diabetes have shown promising effects in slowing down the complications.

Senior manager, medical services, Dr Mukesh Chawda, said that their safety studies on Suvarna Bhasma are conducted in reputed and renowned institutes like the National Center for Research in Reproductive and Child Health, Mumbai and the Suvarna Bhasma standardisation work was done in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Powai, Mumbai.

“This research data is published in reputed journals like Journal of Ethnopharmacology, Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine and Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, etc,” he said.