Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited today announced the launch of their next target maturity index fund - Edelweiss Crisil PSU plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund. Rebalanced and reviewed each quarter end, this index fund will invest in AAA rated PSU Bonds as well as State Development Loans (SDL). This is an open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund that seeks to track CRISIL [IBX] 50:50 PSU + SDL Index – October 2025, it said in a press release.

“After the successful foray into passive fixed income space with the launch of Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026 in March-21, we are pleased to announce the third maturity in a series – Edelweiss Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund. Our investors and partners have appreciated the simplicity, transparency, liquidity and low cost of our fixed income passive funds and we strive to deliver more in future and continue our leadership position. These series of target maturity index funds provide safety, stability, and diversification in investment portfolio and suits need of many investors who today invest in Fixed Deposits,” said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

Last year, Edelweiss AMC launched India’s first target-maturity, debt-index fund – Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026 (in March-21) & 2027 (in October -21) with a unique target maturity structure and successfully managed to reach AUM of more than Rs. 6,000 Cr in less than a year.

To follow up on its success, the AMC launched Edelweiss Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund. The total AUM of Target Maturity Index Funds/ETFs managed by Edelweiss AMC is at Rs. 50,920 Cr as on 28-Feb-22 across 7 Target Maturity Funds including Edelweiss PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Index Fund – 2026 & 2027 and Edelweiss MF BHARAT Bond ETFs - 2023, 2025, 2030, 2031, & 2032

The Edelweiss Crisil PSU Plus SDL 50:50 Oct 2025 Index Fund NFO will be open for subscription between 3rd to 8th March 2022.

This open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund will predominantly invest in the constituents of Crisil [IBX] 50:50 PSU + SDL Index – Oct 2025. With an investment amount that is as low as Rs 5000, the fund will have a defined maturity date of 31st October 2025. At maturity, investors will get back their investment proceeds. 100 percent of the fund’s proceeds are invested in AAA rated PSU bonds and State Development Loans (SDL) maturing within six months prior to maturity date of scheme. Taxed at 20 percent post-indexation, this fund will be more tax efficient as compared to traditional avenues.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:45 PM IST