'She Died Because Of Women's Voting Rights': Toxic Remarks From Deceased 26-Year-Old EY CA's Colleagues Expose The Rot

Workplace culture and the need for balancing work and life are often limited to HR meetings that conduct nugatory sessions in the office. The recent development surrounding the unfortunate demise of a young 26-year-old chartered accountant, Anna Sebastian Perayil, has once again brought attention back to the issue of work-life balance, stress and toxicity at the workplace.

Rot At Workplace

Anna Sebastian Perayil worked with one of the biggest professional services companies in the world, Ernst & Young or EY.

A letter from the deceased's mother had garnered significant attention. In the letter, the mother claimed that her daughter died of work-stress and no one from her workplace attended her funeral.

Now, a new set of alleged revelations has thrown open the issues in the organisation that could have led to the dire circumstances, according to the user who posted the information.

Posts From Her Colleagues Surface

The X user shared posts and other communiques of some of Perayil's former co-workers.

In a long thread, the user named some individuals and deemed them responsible for the young professional's death. It is to be noted, that these are claims made by the X user, and there is official word from law enforcement agencies on the matter.

The X user said, "The third class people at EY Pune responsible for making people’s lives heII at EY and responsible for the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil are apparently Ridhi Kejriwal and Animesh Jain. Not posting a pic of Animesh because there’s many working at EY. Time is UP".

'Nasty People At EY'

The user further claimed, These nasty NASTY people at @EY_India sent a company wide email to all employees stating that Anna Sebastian Perayil d!ed because she was already suffering from health issues. This is an account from someone who has worked with her."

The user also shared an anonymous letter written by allegedly by one Perayil's colleagues. In the letter, the colleague said, "Though I haven't worked directly with her, I've worked with her manager, who is worse than how it's portrayed in the letter. He actually prioritises his convenience (like cricket) and he doesn't really care for anyone's time or effort."

The letter from one of the colleagues. |

"He proudly bought IPL final tickets in deadline at exorbitant prices and showed off on insta. He takes all the credit himself, and blames the team for any shortfalls (classic manager behaviour). Boasts all day everyday. When he reviews your work, his focus is not on the correctness of work, he points out as many mistakes as he could, depicting how smart he is, and in other words how dumb you are."

'Voting Rights Killed Her'

The X user invoked another professional CA, who through his posts appeared to play the event down, belittling the nature of the happenings.

The user indignantly posted on X saying, "Then there’s sIaves like CA Ahamed Najeeb who make sure nothing ever changes. He has the AUDACITY to suggest that Anna Sebastian Perayil d!ed bc women were given voting right and were beginning to be considered intellectually equal to men."

The user further went on to call the system rotten and said, "Anyway another perspective to consider that people are pointing out: Is it fair to target rotten products of an exploitative system? Ridhis and Animeshs will continue to thrive as long as this behavior is condoned and encouraged as long as it means profit for a capitalist system."

It is to be noted that, as per reports, Anna Sebastian Perayil did not die of suicide.