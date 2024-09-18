 Colleague Of Deceased EY Pune Employee Pens Letter: 'Everyone Is Tortured; No Social Life, No Personal Time...'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneColleague Of Deceased EY Pune Employee Pens Letter: 'Everyone Is Tortured; No Social Life, No Personal Time...'

Colleague Of Deceased EY Pune Employee Pens Letter: 'Everyone Is Tortured; No Social Life, No Personal Time...'

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant employed at the multinational consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune, passed away due to "work stress", her mother Anita Augustine has claimed in an email written to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant employed at Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune, passed away due to "work stress," her mother Anita Augustine claimed in an email written to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani. After the email went viral, several other employees of the multinational consulting firm came forward to share their experiences. Meanwhile, one such letter is doing the rounds on social media in which the person (name isn't mentioned) claims to be Anna's colleague.

"The death of Anna was informed via a centralised mail in which they attached her LinkedIn picture with some standard short message like RIP. News was put in the grapevine that she was already suffering from a health condition which got worse," read the letter.

Read Also
'No One From EY Pune Attended Her Funeral': 26-Year-Old CA Dies From 'Work Stress'; Mother Says,...
article-image

The person further goes on to talk about Anna's manager and assistant manager without mentioning any names. "The manager is actually worse than how it's portrayed in the letter. He prioritises his convenience and doesn't really care for anyone's time and effort. He takes all the credit for himself and blames the team for shortfalls...Her assistant manager, she's atrocious."

Talking about his/her experience, the person shared that the "senior people can make your life a living hell if you don't cooperate with them. Try reporting it to the HR, then you'll get to know he's part of the structure too...Humiliation in team calls is quite normal here...Female employees may get some leniency but for our male colleagues it's absolutely brutal. Everyone is tortured to hell. No social life, no personal time, no time to attend even phone calls...We average 16 hours a day in the busy season and 12 hours a day in the non-busy seasons. No weekends or public holidays are off...Overwork is the only way to get promoted, do and make others do it." The person further shared about an incident when a colleague was hospitalised due to dengue. However, he was made to work from the hospital bed.

FPJ Shorts
Aadesh Shrivastava's Wife Vijayta Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Promised To Look After Their Son Before Singer's Death: 'Mera Contact Nahi Ho Raha'
Aadesh Shrivastava's Wife Vijayta Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Promised To Look After Their Son Before Singer's Death: 'Mera Contact Nahi Ho Raha'
LEAKED: Nagarjuna's Brutal Action Scene From Rajinikanth's Coolie Goes Viral; Netizens React (VIDEO)
LEAKED: Nagarjuna's Brutal Action Scene From Rajinikanth's Coolie Goes Viral; Netizens React (VIDEO)
Anand Mahindra Praises Piyush Pandey's Ad Celebrating Daughters; Expresses Gratitude Saying 'God Gave Us Two Daughters Who Brightened Our World'
Anand Mahindra Praises Piyush Pandey's Ad Celebrating Daughters; Expresses Gratitude Saying 'God Gave Us Two Daughters Who Brightened Our World'
Video: 5-Yr-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo While Crossing Road In Delhi’s Ashok Vihar; Driver Arrested
Video: 5-Yr-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo While Crossing Road In Delhi’s Ashok Vihar; Driver Arrested
Read Also
HUGE! Pune Metro Records 20.44 Lakh Ridership, ₹3.05 Crore Revenue During Ganeshotsav
article-image

"Anna's death has impacted us all. And such a letter from Augustine is conclusive evidence that 'already suffering from mental health issues' was a deliberately created rumour. Hope the effort behind this letter doesn't go in vain," the person concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Colleague Of Deceased EY Pune Employee Pens Letter: 'Everyone Is Tortured; No Social Life, No...

Colleague Of Deceased EY Pune Employee Pens Letter: 'Everyone Is Tortured; No Social Life, No...

Ganpati Visarjan Wraps Up in Record Time in Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati’s Early Start and Pune...

Ganpati Visarjan Wraps Up in Record Time in Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati’s Early Start and Pune...

Pune: PMC Collects 167 Tonnes Of Waste After Ganpati Visarjan

Pune: PMC Collects 167 Tonnes Of Waste After Ganpati Visarjan

Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work

Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal Bids Farewell to Ganesha with Gaiety in Ornate...

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal Bids Farewell to Ganesha with Gaiety in Ornate...