Shark Tank India Season 2: Peyush and Namita get into deal war; Aman calls them Amar-Prem from 'Andaz Apna Apna'

In the February 16 episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, Peyush Bansal and Manita Thapar get into another deal war over an eye care brand. Both the sharks liked the products and wanted to help the pitchers.

The pitchers Puneet, Amit Sahni, and Jatin Kaushik are the founders of 'CureSee' which is a vision therapy brand. According to the founders, this is the world's first AI-based vision therapy website that offers free eye-screening and suggests vision therapy exercises with advanced vision therapy online and offline.

Deal war

The pitch led to a war between Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com and Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals as both wanted to invest in the company. Bansal negates each of Thapar's vision for the pitchers, but this eventually leads to both of them cross questioning each other on how they both wish to help the company.

Bansal tells the pitchers that she will not be able to help them in an impactful way. He recalls the time when one of his employees' son had a problem and had used the platform, which helped him immensely. Bansal says that he doesn't believe in the model that Thapar has selected for them. When Thapar asks him why he never approached them when he found about the platform, he says that it was because he was not directly approaching them.

In the beginning both Thapar and Bansal made the same offer of Rs 40 lakh for 10 per cent equity. Namita laters revised her offer to Rs 40 lakh for 7.5 per cent equity. By this point Bandal was tired and he said he doesn't want to argue and get into a war.

Namita and Peyush are Amar and Prem from Andaz Apna Apna

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, wanting to make light of the situation, says, "I can see Amar and Prem from Andaz Apna Apna in Namita and Peyush, who are fighting over Raveena and Karishma."

Thapar keeps revising her offer, but eventually the pitchers decide to go with Bansal's offer as they agree with his vision. They closed the deal at Rs 50 lakh for 10 per cent equity. In the end, Thapar says that Peyush is her friend, and she will definitely help them with the network.

Other pitches

The first pitch was by Perfora, an oral hygiene brand that got a deal for Rs 80 lakh for 2.5 per cent equity from Bansal, Thapar, and Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. The next pitch was MidNight Angels, a loungewear brand by Punya and Parina Chugh, but they didn't get a final deal as they couldn't come to an agreement with the offers by Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, and Peyush.