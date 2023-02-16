Shark Tank India Season 2: Pitchers asking for ₹ 50 lakh get a deal of ₹ 1 cr from Peyush Bansal | Twitter

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, we saw a series of interesting pitches, but the one that impressed Peyush Bansal the most was that of the Healthy Binge, a healthy snacking brand. He ended up extending an offer of Rs 1 crore, whereas the ask was ₹ 50 lakh for 5 per cent equity.

Pitchers impress sharks

The pitchers Pranav and Karan Korke are the founders of Healthy Binge, which, as the name suggests, is a healthy snacking brand. The founders impress the sharks with the health perspective of the products. Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, appreciates the cost and the product. While Peyush Bansal, founder-CEO of Lenskart.com, asks them if they have disagreements, how would Pranav react in the event Karan doesn't perform. Defending Karan, saying he is a very good salesman, he shares a small anecdote of how, at 1 am, he sold a carton of their product to a shop.

Offer of Rs 1 crore

Peyush, being impressed by the product, agrees to match their offer and asks Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, to join him, as his expertise will help the brand. He further says that as they are in the beginning stages of incurring losses, it is likely that they will have to invest more, and he is willing to do that. Shocking the sharks he offers a deal of ₹ 1 crore for 10 per cent equity. Gupta also decides to join the deal, which is then accepted by the founders.

Aman, looking to have fun, says if you party on Saturdays, then chips will be free, till when will we have to eat the same banana chips. For those who are not aware of the context, the sharks in the first season had invested in a banana chips brand in the first season.

The other pitchers included Puneet Sehgal and Shaan Shah who owned a denim brand called Freakins and Mayur Dhurpate, Ravi Teja Akondi and Dr Jaideep Malhotra who have a business that offers online lifestyle coaches for pregnant women.

