e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShark Tank India Season 2: Pitchers asking for ₹ 50 lakh get a deal of ₹ 1 cr from Peyush Bansal

Shark Tank India Season 2: Pitchers asking for ₹ 50 lakh get a deal of ₹ 1 cr from Peyush Bansal

The founders impress the sharks with the health perspective of the products and end up getting an offer they did not expect.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Shark Tank India Season 2: Pitchers asking for ₹ 50 lakh get a deal of ₹ 1 cr from Peyush Bansal | Twitter
Follow us on

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, we saw a series of interesting pitches, but the one that impressed Peyush Bansal the most was that of the Healthy Binge, a healthy snacking brand. He ended up extending an offer of Rs 1 crore, whereas the ask was ₹ 50 lakh for 5 per cent equity.

Pitchers impress sharks

The pitchers Pranav and Karan Korke are the founders of Healthy Binge, which, as the name suggests, is a healthy snacking brand. The founders impress the sharks with the health perspective of the products. Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, appreciates the cost and the product. While Peyush Bansal, founder-CEO of Lenskart.com, asks them if they have disagreements, how would Pranav react in the event Karan doesn't perform. Defending Karan, saying he is a very good salesman, he shares a small anecdote of how, at 1 am, he sold a carton of their product to a shop.

Offer of Rs 1 crore

Peyush, being impressed by the product, agrees to match their offer and asks Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, to join him, as his expertise will help the brand. He further says that as they are in the beginning stages of incurring losses, it is likely that they will have to invest more, and he is willing to do that. Shocking the sharks he offers a deal of ₹ 1 crore for 10 per cent equity. Gupta also decides to join the deal, which is then accepted by the founders.

Read Also
Shark Tank India Season 2: Peyush Bansal upset over pitchers decision to go with Namita Thapar, says...
article-image

Aman, looking to have fun, says if you party on Saturdays, then chips will be free, till when will we have to eat the same banana chips. For those who are not aware of the context, the sharks in the first season had invested in a banana chips brand in the first season.

The other pitchers included Puneet Sehgal and Shaan Shah who owned a denim brand called Freakins and Mayur Dhurpate, Ravi Teja Akondi and Dr Jaideep Malhotra who have a business that offers online lifestyle coaches for pregnant women.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dr Reddy’s Lab announces allotment of 1,342 equity shares under ESOPs

Dr Reddy’s Lab announces allotment of 1,342 equity shares under ESOPs

Air India to buy 840 aircraft in one of the biggest aviation deals ever

Air India to buy 840 aircraft in one of the biggest aviation deals ever

India’s Millennials and GenZ want usage-based insurance that rewards safe driving: Zuno General...

India’s Millennials and GenZ want usage-based insurance that rewards safe driving: Zuno General...

NTPC to raise up to $750 mln worth of offshore loans in Japanese yen

NTPC to raise up to $750 mln worth of offshore loans in Japanese yen

Shark Tank India Season 2: Pitchers asking for ₹ 50 lakh get a deal of ₹ 1 cr from Peyush Bansal

Shark Tank India Season 2: Pitchers asking for ₹ 50 lakh get a deal of ₹ 1 cr from Peyush Bansal