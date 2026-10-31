Share India Securities Records 10% Q2 PAT Growth To ₹102.5 Crore, Announces ₹0.40 Interim Dividend

Share India Securities |

Mumbai: Share India Securities reported a 10 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, reaching ₹102.5 crore. The company also declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share, with a face value of ₹2 per share.

Financial Performance

Income from operations rose 11.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹379.5 crore for Q2 FY27. For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), income from operations grew 23.3 per cent to ₹841.6 crore.

Profit and Margins

EBITDA (excluding other income) for Q2 FY27 increased 9.1 per cent to ₹173.7 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 45.8 per cent. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 27.0 per cent. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY27 was ₹4.69, up 10.4 per cent from ₹4.25 in Q2 FY26.

Broking and Trading Highlights

Margin Trading Facility (MTF) assets under management (AUM) increased to ₹588.5 crore as of 30 September 2026, compared with ₹443 crore in Q2 FY26. The broking client base expanded to 48,877, and the institutional client base grew to 230.

NBFC Segment Growth

NBFC AUM increased to ₹288.7 crore as of 30 September 2026. The NBFC client base reached 36,668, supported by 70 branches. Net Interest Income (NII) for H1 FY27 was ₹24.2 crore, and asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 2.89 per cent and net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 1.22 per cent.

Merchant Banking and Insurance

The company completed 4 IPO listings in Q2 FY27, comprising 1 mainboard IPO and 3 SME IPOs, bringing the total to 27 IPO listings to date. In the insurance segment, 1,622 policies were sold during Q2 FY27, with collected premium at ₹14.5 crore. Total lives covered stood at 1,05,784.

Digital Distribution and Debt Capital

Total debt capital raised increased to ₹408.6 crore as of H1 FY27. The business has facilitated 36 issuers so far.

Strategic Developments

Share India Securities received in-principle approval from its Board for the proposed amalgamation of Ace Alpha Tech Limited. The company also announced the amalgamation of Silverleaf Capital Services, aiming to strengthen technology integration and its algorithmic trading ecosystem.

Management Commentary

Sachin Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director, said Q2 FY27 reflected continued progress in strengthening the company's diversified, technology-led financial services platform. He noted the company's focus on operational efficiency, client engagement, and sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.