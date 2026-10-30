Sharda Cropchem Reports 13% Revenue Jump To ₹1,052 Crore In Q2 FY27; Net Profit Rises 23%

Sharda Cropchem |

Mumbai: Sharda Cropchem Limited on Friday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 13 per cent rise in revenue year-on-year to ₹1,052 crore.

Financial Highlights

Profit after tax for Q2 FY27 increased by 23 per cent to ₹92 crore. Gross profit saw an 18 per cent increase to ₹378 crore, with the gross profit margin expanding by 140 basis points to 35.9 per cent.

Segment Performance

The agrochemical segment contributed 80 per cent of the total revenue in Q2 FY27, while the non-agrochemical segment accounted for 20 per cent. The agrochemical segment's revenue grew 5 per cent to ₹840 crore, and the non-agrochemical segment's revenue increased 68 per cent to ₹212 crore.

Regional Growth

NAFTA revenue grew 6 per cent to ₹227 crore, while LATAM saw an 81 per cent increase in revenue to ₹128 crore. Europe's revenue declined 7 per cent to ₹429 crore.

Management Commentary

Ramprakash Bubna, Chairman and Managing Director, said that NAFTA and LATAM were standout regions, with agrochemical revenue in LATAM increasing over 80 per cent. He attributed Europe's softer quarter to weather challenges and cautioned distributor restocking.

Outlook

Sharda Cropchem maintains its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 10-15 per cent and expects EBITDA margins to be between 18-20 per cent for FY27. The company expects improved margins in the second half due to a better product mix and operating leverage.

Strategic Investments

The company invested ₹419 crore in capital expenditure during H1 FY27, focusing on product registrations. It currently holds 3,044 registrations, with 946 applications pending. Sharda Cropchem remains debt-free, with cash and liquid investments totalling ₹846 crore as on 30 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.