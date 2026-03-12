Aarti Industries Secures $150 Million Supply Contract With Global Agrochemical Major Through 2030

Aarti Industries Limited announced on March 12, 2026, that it has signed a multi-year supply agreement with a global agrochemical company. |

Mumbai: Aarti Industries has expanded its long-term partnership with a global agrochemical player, converting an existing annual engagement into a structured multi-year supply contract.

Aarti Industries Limited has entered into a multi-year agreement with a global agrochemical innovator for the supply of a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop-protection formulations. The contract extends the existing engagement into a structured supply arrangement running until March 31, 2030. The agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD 150 million during the contract period, improving the company’s revenue visibility over the medium to long term.

Under the agreement, the company will manufacture and supply the intermediate using its integrated manufacturing platform and process chemistry capabilities. The product will be used by the customer to produce crop-protection products for global agricultural markets. Aarti Industries indicated that it already has adequate capacity to meet the requirements of the contract. As a result, the agreement is expected to improve capacity utilization and volumes without requiring additional capital expenditure.

The collaboration strengthens the company’s role as a strategic manufacturing partner for global agrochemical innovators. By supplying specialised intermediates, Aarti Industries continues to expand its presence in long-term speciality chemical supply chains. CEO Suyog Kotecha said the agreement highlights the company’s strength in process chemistry, integrated manufacturing, and scalable supply capabilities, reinforcing its position as a reliable global partner.

The contract also reflects growing global demand for reliable sourcing of speciality chemical intermediates. According to the company, India’s role as a manufacturing hub for speciality chemicals is becoming increasingly important as companies diversify supply chains and manage geopolitical risks.

Aarti Industries expects continued opportunities in the agrochemical intermediate market, supported by sustained demand for crop-protection solutions and long-term partnerships with global customers. With the USD 150 million agreement extending through 2030, Aarti Industries has strengthened its long-term participation in global agrochemical supply chains while improving medium-term revenue visibility.

