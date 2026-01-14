Shadowfax IPO Opens Next Week With ₹1,907 Cr Issue, From Price Band To Listing Date-All You Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on January 20. |

Mumbai: Shadowfax Technologies is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on January 20, 2026, and the issue will remain open till January 22, 2026. The company plans to raise a total of Rs 1,907 crore, making it one of the major IPOs of the year in the logistics sector.

The IPO includes a fresh issue worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 907 crore by existing shareholders. After listing, the company’s valuation is expected to reach around Rs 7,400 crore.

Price Band and Lot Size

For the public issue, Shadowfax has fixed a price band of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 120 shares, which means an investment of about Rs 14,160 to Rs 14,880, depending on the final price.

Share Allocation Details

As per IPO norms, the issue is divided among different investor categories:

- 75 percent of the shares are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

- 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

- 10 percent for Retail Investors

The final allotment of shares is expected on January 23, 2026, while refunds will be processed on January 27, 2026.

Listing Date and Use of Funds

Shadowfax shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on January 28, 2026. The money raised from the fresh issue will be used mainly for network expansion, brand building, and general corporate purposes.

What Does Shadowfax Do?

Bengaluru-based Shadowfax Technologies is a well-known logistics company in India. It focuses on e-commerce express parcel delivery and value-added logistics services. The company covers nearly 14,758 pin codes across the country and holds about 21 percent market share in the e-commerce express parcel segment.

In the first half of FY26, Shadowfax reported a strong 68 percent year-on-year growth, with revenue reaching around Rs 1,800 crore. The company uses AI-based technology and a large delivery network to ensure fast and reliable last-mile delivery. Its services include express parcels, reverse logistics, quick commerce, and on-demand mobility.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only. It is not investment advice. Stock prices change daily due to market conditions. Investors should consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.