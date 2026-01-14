Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong Listing Expectations

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal will now list on January 19 after heavy investor demand. |

Mumbai: The listing of Bharat Coking Coal Limited, a company owned by Coal India, has been delayed by three days. It will now list on the stock exchanges on January 19 instead of January 16. The change was made because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, election results will be announced on January 16, 2026. Stock market officials prefer to avoid major listings on important political result days.

Bharat Coking Coal’s initial public offering, or IPO, closed on January 13 and saw strong demand from all types of investors. The Rs 1,071 crore issue almost became the most subscribed IPO ever by a government-owned company. According to final data from the NSE, the IPO was subscribed 146.8 times overall during the three-day bidding period.

Investors placed bids for about 5,093 crore shares, while only 34.69 crore shares were available for sale. Institutional investors showed the highest interest. Their portion was subscribed 310.8 times, with bids for nearly 2,460 crore shares against an allocation of just 7.91 crore shares.

Retail investors also participated in large numbers. They subscribed close to 49 times their reserved portion. Even the employee category, which usually sees steady but limited demand, was subscribed five times. The shareholder category recorded subscriptions of about 87 times, showing confidence from existing Coal India investors.

Market experts said the IPO saw unusually high participation, with nearly 90 lakh applications received. This shows wide interest from both large and small investors across the country. The strong demand has increased hopes of a good stock market debut.

The grey market premium for the shares was around Rs 10.6. This suggests a possible listing gain of about 46 percent over the issue price of Rs 23 per share, if market conditions remain positive.

The IPO was a complete offer-for-sale. Coal India sold a 10 percent stake in Bharat Coking Coal through this issue. No new shares were issued, and the company did not receive fresh funds. After the listing, Coal India will still own 90 percent of the company, which is well above the required public shareholding level.

It operates mainly in Jharkhand and West Bengal coalfields.