Sensex volatile, Nifty in red: Infosys, Reliance, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and others drag the market

During the early trade, the Sensex jumped over 150 points on Wednesday. It opened at 51,355.89 points, went as low as 50,965.22 points. The market shed mainly due to banking and financial services, whereas Information Technology (IT) sector was a mixed bag.

At 11.40 pm, the Nifty was down 32 points at 15077.30 point.

At 12.26 pm, Infosys was down by 0.81 per cent and hit the low of Rs 1,286.60 per piece during the day. HDFC Bank was down by over 0.60 per cent at 12.23 pm. Other heavy weights that dragged the market were Reliance, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel among others.

In the IT sector, Infosys along with Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services and others dragged the IT sector. Meanwhile, IT major TCS traded in green and touched a peak of Rs 3,215 per share. HCL Technologies’ stock traded in green as well.

The shares of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were down by around 0.55 per cent and 1.27 per cent at 12.37 pm. HDFC bank and Axis bank share traded at a low of Rs 1,596 and Rs 730.40 per piece respectively. Reliance Industries Limited also traded in negative, touching a low of Rs 1,928 per share. State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank stocks saw a drop.

Meanwhile, stocks like Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,329.08, and Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,300.65 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.