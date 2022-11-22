Sensex up 274.12 points to 61418.96, Nifty around 18250

With Nifty hovering around 18250, benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing trend and closed higher.
Sensex was up 274.12 points or 0.45% at 61418.96, and the Nifty was up 84.20 points or 0.46% at 18244.20, at closing. About 1,587 shares have advanced, 1,772 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and UltraTech Cement were among the prominent Nifty gainers, while BPCL, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the losers
The PSU Bank index is up 1.6%, while the power and real estate indexes are down 1% each.
The BSE midcap index finished 0.5% higher, while the smallcap index finished flat.
