e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex up 274.12 points to 61418.96, Nifty around 18250

Sensex up 274.12 points to 61418.96, Nifty around 18250

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and UltraTech Cement were among the prominent Nifty gainers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash Maxim Hopman
Follow us on

With Nifty hovering around 18250, benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing trend and closed higher.

Sensex was up 274.12 points or 0.45% at 61418.96, and the Nifty was up 84.20 points or 0.46% at 18244.20, at closing. About 1,587 shares have advanced, 1,772 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and UltraTech Cement were among the prominent Nifty gainers, while BPCL, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the losers

The PSU Bank index is up 1.6%, while the power and real estate indexes are down 1% each.

The BSE midcap index finished 0.5% higher, while the smallcap index finished flat.

Read Also
Bear market to continue into 2023: Goldman Sachs strategists
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tata Motors launch India's first toughroader CNG Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Motors launch India's first toughroader CNG Tata Tiago NRG

Most Indians focus on family while planning holidays: American Express report

Most Indians focus on family while planning holidays: American Express report

Netflix, Amazon should pay telcos for traffic they bring to networks, says industry body

Netflix, Amazon should pay telcos for traffic they bring to networks, says industry body

Farmers' bodies ask govt to lift export ban on agriculture products; restrict import of products...

Farmers' bodies ask govt to lift export ban on agriculture products; restrict import of products...

DGCA data: Domestic air traffic jumps by 27% in October

DGCA data: Domestic air traffic jumps by 27% in October