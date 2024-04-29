Fast Tracks Ahead: India's Vande Metro Set To Begin Trial Run In July; Check Out Key Routes

India's Vande Metro Set To Begin Trial Run In July | Representative Image/ANI

A marvel of modern engineering, India's first 'Vande Metro', is set to revolutionise rail travel across the nation. With speed surpassing kilometers per hour, this cutting edge metro is design to eventually reduce time travel between cities, bringing distant destinations closer and redefining the concept of time and distance in India's landscape.

Anticipated to launch soon, a senior official closely associated with the project told news agency PTI on Saturday that the Indian railway will start its first trial run in July 2024, which will be of shorter distance of 100 to 250 kilometers.

Vande Metro routes

Bridging distance of 100 to 250 kms and linking 124 key cities nationwide, these cutting edge trains is proposed to covert routes such as Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-Rewari, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, and Tirupati-Chennai.

"We've set a target to launch them this year, with testing slated to begin in the next couple of months," stated the official. "In addition to automatic doors and enhanced comfort, these trains will boast numerous features not found in current metro systems." The official further mentioned that details about these additional features, accompanied by images, will soon be shared with the public, as per the PTI news report.

Which City Will Be Its Inaugural Stop?

According to the PTI news report quoting, Railways sources have announced a unique coach configuration for the new train model. Each unit will consist of four coaches, and a minimum of 12 coaches will form one Vande Metro. Initially, they will launch with a minimum of 12 coaches, with the potential to increase to 16 based on demand.

The first city to receive the Vande Metro is still under consideration.