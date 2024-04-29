Grandness On Wheels: Vauxhall Grandland Stands Out

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 29, 2024
The Vauxhall Grandland exterior shines and stands out with a two-tone roof and body.
While the the petrol and diesel models come with 514 litres of storage space, the hybrid has 390 litres of space on offer.
Inside, the car comes with two seven-inch digital displays.
The car has a battery capacity of 14.2 kWh.
The car comes with a five-star rating aided by and 84% for adult safety and 87% for children.
Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai are some other cars in the segment.
The Vauxhall Grandland is priced at 35,590 Pounds or Rs 37,21,140.
