Future Four: From Amkay Products To Slone Infosystems; Check Out The Newest IPOs In The Market This Week

The stock market began the week on a positive note on Monday, with indices in Green. The Sensex opened at 74,141.31 , up by 411.15 points and the Nifty rose by 94.2 per cent, reaching 22,514.15.

As the week progresses, the stock market will be influenced by several factors such companies releasing the Q4 earnings, auto sales data, and four companies launching their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and new listings.

Moreover, the stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, May 1 on the account of Maharashtra Day celebrations.

In the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment, four IPO will be hitting the Dalal street. Additionally, four listing are also scheduled for this week.

List of IPOs to open for subscription this week

1. Storage Technologies & Automation IPO

The IPO will open for subscription on April 30, 2024 and will close on May 3, 2024.

Price Band: Rs 73 to Rs 78 per share

The SME IPO, totaling Rs 29.95 crore, comprises solely a fresh issue of 39.4 lakh shares through a book-building process.

2. Amkay Products IPO

Amkay Products, a Maharashtra based health care products maker is set to open its initial offering on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024.

Price Band: Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share

It is a book built issue, totaling Rs 12.61 crores and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 22.92 lakh shares.

3. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys

An Ahmedabad based company, is set to launch its IPO for subscription on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024.

Price Band: Rs 60 per share

The company aims to raise Rs 15 crore by offering 25 equity shares and plans to use the IPO proceeds for increasing the working capital, investing in a subsidiary, buying new machinery, and covering general business expenses.

4. Slone Infosystems IPO

The IPO is scheduled for subscription from May 3, 2024 to May 7, 2024 for this Mumbai based company.

Price Band: Rs 79 per share

The SME IPO plans to collect Rs 11.06 crores by selling 14 lakh new shares at Rs 79 each.

New Listings

The tentative dates for the listing of these IPOs are as follows:

JNK India IPO - will list on BSE and NSE - Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Shivam Chemicals IPO - will list on BSE and NSE - Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Varyaa Creations IPO - will list on BSE SME - Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Emmforce Autotech IPO - will list on BSE SME - Tuesday, April 30, 2024.