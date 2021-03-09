Sensex rallies 584 points, Nifty 50 by 140 points; private banks shine

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 584 points on Tuesday tracking gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 584.41 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025.48, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 142.20 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,098.40.

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and TCS.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, NTPC and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.