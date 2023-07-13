Sensex Hits Record High Crosses 65,899 Mark, Nifty Over 19,523 | Representative Image

Sensex and Nifty hit new record high on Thursday with Sensex crossing the 65,899 mark it hit on July 7 and Nifty crossing the 19,523 mark high. Sensex on July 12 at 10:09 am was at 66,007.23 with a jump of 613.33 points and Nifty was at 19,560.50 with a gain of 176.20 points. The markets were led by gains in banks, metals, financials, technology, energy stocks and automobile.

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,632.19, up by 238.29 points and Nifty was at 19,457.40 with a gain of 73.10 points. Tata Steel, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas HCL Tech, Power Grid and Nestle were among the losers.