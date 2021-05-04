Second outage in a month: After Dogecoin touched an all-time high, WazirX's server crashes

Within a month’s time, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX crashed for the second time. Users of the platform have taken to the microblogging site to raise the problem faced by them due to the outage.

The trading platform crashed as meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin touched an all-time high of Rs 48 ($0.61), as per the exchange.

Many complained that the platform showed no data available or were showing that the user’s wallet had no balance even though it had.