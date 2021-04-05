WazirX outage: Did the cryptocurrency exchange announce entry into NFT market in between complaint of outage in existing services

Many users have been complaining about the outage faced by India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, WazirX since Sunday night. Users have found the money which was deposited in the wallet is not reflecting in their accounts. While this has caused fear among the users, WazirX, CEO, Nischal Shetty stated that money is safe and they are fixing the problem.
In between this technical issue faced by the users, Shetty has announced that WazirX will provide decentralised NFT marketplace. The timing of the announcement comes as their existing services are hit due to rise in traffic.
It is found that the Binance-owned exchange crash came just shortly after the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX had crossed $270 million in daily trading volume. The founder of the company claimed this is the highest trading volume by any crypto exchange in India, ever. The issue which the users are facing is mainly because of traffic, confirmed Shetty in his post in the microblogging site.
WazirX exchange is one of the many cryptocurrency exchanges that Indian investors use to trade in Bitcoin, Ethereum, among other cryptocurrency currencies. This new outage news comes at a time when the exchange’s own token WRX touches a high of $5.87, according to Coinmarket. Meanwhile, WazirX’s market capitalisation has crossed 1.16 billion.
There is one particular user who has taken to Twitter to inform the exchange that it’s been four days since he deposited the amount. The money is not reflecting in the bank account nor in WazirX.
There were many users who are still complaining about the issue on the platform.
In addition, the latest announcement did not go well with some users who are worried about their money with WazirX.
