WazirX outage: Did the cryptocurrency exchange announce entry into NFT market in between complaint of outage in existing services

WazirX exchange is one of the many cryptocurrency exchanges that Indian investors use to trade in Bitcoin, Ethereum, among other cryptocurrency currencies. This new outage news comes at a time when the exchange’s own token WRX touches a high of $5.87, according to Coinmarket. Meanwhile, WazirX’s market capitalisation has crossed 1.16 billion.

There is one particular user who has taken to Twitter to inform the exchange that it’s been four days since he deposited the amount. The money is not reflecting in the bank account nor in WazirX.