 SEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through Digital Onboarding Or Video Identification
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through Digital Onboarding Or Video Identification

SEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through Digital Onboarding Or Video Identification

In a draft circular, the markets watchdog has sought public comments on its proposal to relax the condition that requires non-resident Indian (NRI) clients to be physically present in India during such KYC verification.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Sebi on Thursday proposed to ease the geo-tagging requirement for non-resident Indian clients during their re-KYC or KYC process through digital onboarding or video client identification (V-CIP).In a draft circular, the markets watchdog has sought public comments on its proposal to relax the condition that requires non-resident Indian (NRI) clients to be physically present in India during such KYC verification.

The move follows multiple representations from stakeholders seeking to simplify compliance norms for overseas investors.Currently, intermediaries are required to ensure that NRI clients undergoing KYC (Know Your Client) or re-KYC are physically located within India through geo-tagging features in their digital identification applications.

Read Also
SEBI Bars First Overseas Capital From Taking New Mandate For Two Years, Levies ₹20 Lakh Penalty...
article-image

Under the proposed modification, Sebi has suggested that the requirement of the client's physical location being in India be relaxed for existing NRI clients during re-KYC or KYC modification.However, intermediaries will still need to ensure that the GPS location captured during the process matches the latitude and longitude of the client's proof of address.

Sebi has also proposed that applications used for the video identification process continue to include safeguards such as random action prompts to ensure that interactions are not pre-recorded, along with time stamping and protection against spoofed IP addresses.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it has sought comments on the draft circular by November 13.

FPJ Shorts
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video
Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX
Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX
Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On October 29
Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On October 29

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX

Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX

Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On...

Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On...

ICCL Issues Consolidated Penalty Structure, New Norms For Trading & Position Limit Violations Across...

ICCL Issues Consolidated Penalty Structure, New Norms For Trading & Position Limit Violations Across...

SEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through...

SEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through...

Sensex, Nifty Nosedive, Dragged By US-China Trade Deal Tensions

Sensex, Nifty Nosedive, Dragged By US-China Trade Deal Tensions