SEBI | File Pic

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring the possibility of establishing a dedicated stock exchange for companies preparing to launch initial public offerings (IPOs), aiming to enhance transparency, strengthen investor protection and regulate pre-listing share transactions. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey disclosed the proposal on Saturday while addressing CNBC Awaaz's Market Mahakumbh event.

SEBI Plans Regulated Pre-IPO Marketplace

The proposed platform could enable investors to trade shares of IPO-bound companies within a regulated environment before their official stock market listing. Currently, shares of certain unlisted companies are traded through informal channels. Investors also closely monitor grey market premiums (GMP) to assess potential listing gains and market sentiment ahead of IPOs.

However, these unofficial transactions lack the regulatory supervision, disclosure requirements and investor safeguards available on recognised stock exchanges. A dedicated pre-IPO exchange could improve price discovery, information accessibility and transparency while reducing investors' dependence on informal trading mechanisms.

Investor Protection In Focus

The proposal remains at an exploratory stage, with SEBI yet to announce a formal regulatory framework. The market watchdog is expected to evaluate eligibility conditions, corporate disclosure norms, investor protection measures and participation requirements for companies seeking to access the proposed platform.

The initiative could also strengthen India's primary market ecosystem by creating a more structured route for businesses preparing to raise capital through public offerings.

Read Also SEBI May Consider Revisiting ₹2 Lakh Investment Limit For Retail Investors Applying To IPOs

India's Capital Market Expansion

Pandey highlighted the significant expansion of India's equity market, which now has more than 6,700 listed companies. The number of unique investors has also increased fourfold since FY19.

With growing retail participation, the regulator is focusing on simplifying investment procedures and eliminating unnecessary compliance hurdles without compromising investor interests.

SEBI Pushes Market Reforms

The capital market regulator has introduced several reforms covering real estate investments, infrastructure investment products and portfolio management services.

The proposed pre-IPO trading platform reflects SEBI's broader objective of developing an accessible, transparent and efficient capital market while strengthening regulatory oversight and investor confidence.

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