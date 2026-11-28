The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted Tata Steel additional time to publish the detailed public statement concerning its proposed open offer to acquire up to a 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes.

The steelmaker disclosed the regulatory development through a stock exchange filing on Friday.

SEBI Grants Tata Steel Extension For APL Apollo Tubes Open Offer

According to the exchange filing, the capital markets regulator communicated its approval through an email on Friday after Tata Steel requested an extension.

The company was originally required to release the detailed public statement by Dec 1. Following SEBI's approval, Tata Steel now has an additional seven days to complete the disclosure.

However, the regulatory extension applies only to the publication of the detailed public statement.

The deadline for submitting the draft letter of offer to SEBI remains unchanged at Dec 8, 2026, the company clarified in its filing.

Investor Concerns Mount Over Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes Deal

The regulatory development comes against the backdrop of concerns surrounding the proposed transaction, with proxy advisory firms, institutional investors and other shareholders raising objections over the deal.

Tata Steel's management had previously indicated that it would revisit and revise the structure of the proposed transaction.

The extension provides the company with additional time to prepare its detailed public statement amid ongoing shareholder scrutiny of the acquisition proposal.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!