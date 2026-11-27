SEBI | File Pic

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may consider revisiting the Rs 2 lakh investment limit for retail investors applying to initial public offerings (IPOs) as part of its wider exercise to review issuance regulations, according to Jeevan Sonparote, SEBI's Executive Director.

The threshold has remained unchanged for over 25 years. However, the regulator has previously found limited grounds for increasing it, considering that retail investors generally apply for a single lot in an IPO, which usually costs around Rs 15,000, said Sonparote.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Sonparote observed that raising the retail investment cap to Rs 5 lakh may not necessarily lead to larger applications from individual investors.

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He pointed out that retail applicants typically subscribe to just one lot, worth approximately Rs 15,000. Therefore, increasing the eligibility threshold would not necessarily change their investment behaviour.

Sonparote noted that the Rs 2 lakh ceiling had been in place for more than two decades and that several attempts had previously been made to review it. However, the regulator had not found sufficient justification to make a change.

He also indicated that increasing the limit would not alter how investors are treated during the IPO allotment process.

Nevertheless, Sonparote said SEBI would examine the matter if a compelling case emerged for revising the existing threshold.

The issue could feature in the regulator's ongoing review of issuance regulations. SEBI has already formed a working group to examine the existing framework, and the retail investor investment limit could be among the subjects considered by the panel.

The current Rs 2 lakh threshold was introduced in October 2010, when SEBI, under then chairman CB Bhave, raised the limit from Rs 1 lakh. The earlier cap had been in effect since March 2005.

Various stakeholders have subsequently called for a revision of the limit. However, SEBI has so far refrained from increasing it, citing IPO application trends that did not provide sufficient support for such a move.

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