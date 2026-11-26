SC Agrotech |

Mumbai: SC Agrotech Limited (BSE: 526081) is attracting investor attention after its shares surged 185.11% in one month, reaching ₹92.09 on November 26. The company is now preparing to enter the digital healthcare segment with the launch of its AI-enabled SC Health Suite on November 27, 2026.

The proposed platform marks another step in the company's diversification strategy, which already includes interests in agriculture technology and mining.

15-in-1 Digital Healthcare Platform

SC Health Suite is designed as a smartphone-based wellness and health-tracking platform. Accessible through a mobile browser, it aims to use smartphone cameras, microphones and motion sensors without requiring specialised wearable devices.

The platform is expected to offer 15 wellness tools covering heart-rate estimation, vision and hearing screening, reaction time, memory exercises, posture, sleep, nutrition, medication management and health-history tracking.

Other proposed features include family profiles, caregiver support, wellness scores, health trends and shareable reports. The company plans to provide three months of introductory free access to encourage initial adoption.

Multiple Revenue Opportunities

Beyond individual subscriptions, SC Agrotech is exploring commercial opportunities involving corporate wellness programmes, hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, diagnostic providers and pharmacies.

The proposed business model includes family subscriptions, enterprise services, software licensing and technology partnerships. International collaborations are also being considered as potential growth drivers.

However, these opportunities remain prospective and will depend on customer adoption, regulatory requirements and successful commercial execution.

Strong Quarterly Financial Performance

The healthcare launch follows a significant improvement in the company's financial performance.

For the quarter ended September 2026, revenue from operations stood at ₹45.26 crore, compared with ₹5.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering approximately 802% growth.

Net profit increased to ₹10.21 crore from ₹21.21 lakh a year earlier. For the first half of FY27, the company reported a net profit of ₹19.77 crore.

Investor Focus Shifts to Launch

The company has also announced a proposed 10-for-1 stock split and a 4:5 bonus issue, subject to necessary approvals.

The November 27 launch will be an important milestone. Investors will closely watch user adoption, paid subscriptions and institutional partnerships to assess whether the healthcare venture can emerge as a meaningful contributor to the company's future revenue.

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