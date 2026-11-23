SC Agrotech has secured an Rs 86 crore order from Ahmedabad-based Elite Global to supply 13,200 metric tonnes. |

New Delhi: SC Agrotech has secured an Rs 86 crore domestic supply order from Elite Global, an Ahmedabad-based partnership enterprise. The agreement covers a scheduled 13,200 metric tonnes of six agricultural commodities, the company said on Monday.

Order Details

The order covers bajra, urad, chana, green gram (moong), wheat and rajma. It gives the BSE-listed company a single contract spanning cereals and pulses as it seeks to broaden its agricultural commodities business in India.

The company disclosed the aggregate scheduled quantity for the six commodities. Its announcement did not specify the volume of each commodity or the delivery timetable.

SC Agrotech, which has business interests in agrotech, mining and health, said it sees the order as an opportunity to expand its participation in the domestic agricultural supply chain and strengthen its pipeline of commercial opportunities.

Supply Strategy

Managing Director Pratikkumar Bharatbhai Patel said the company would focus on building commercial relationships and improving its supply capabilities as it expands its agricultural business. He said the order would help SC Agrotech increase its presence across key commodities in the domestic market.

Patel also pointed to opportunities for suppliers that can build reliable networks and serve buyers with varied requirements. The company said it would explore opportunities across the agricultural value chain as it develops the business.

Digital Expansion

The supply order follows the launch of AgriBridge earlier this month. SC Agrotech said the digital platform is designed to connect farmers, suppliers and institutional buyers and support the use of technology in agricultural trade.

Read Also Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Centre Tells SC Investigation Nears Completion

The company is also exploring international opportunities for AgriBridge through a proposed strategic collaboration with US-based WebCodeGenie. The proposed tie-up concerns the digital platform, while the Elite Global order covers the physical supply of commodities within India.

SC Agrotech said these developments form part of its wider effort to grow its agricultural operations through commodity supply and digital services as it seeks to reach more buyers.