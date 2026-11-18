SC Agrotech is weighing a Rs 60 crore AgriBridge proposal from US-based WebCodeGenie. |

New Delhi: SC Agrotech is evaluating a proposed Rs 60 crore collaboration with US-based WebCodeGenie to take its digital agriculture platform, AgriBridge, into international markets. The proposal includes a Rs 20 crore equity investment and a separate expansion programme of up to Rs 40 crore over four years.

SC Agrotech said it received a non-binding letter of intent dated 17 November. The company plans to convene a board meeting on 20 November to review the proposal.

Rs 20 Crore for a 25 percent Stake

WebCodeGenie has proposed investing Rs 20 crore for a 25 percent fully diluted stake in a dedicated AgriBridge company or joint venture. SC Agrotech would retain 75 percent. The proposal values the venture at Rs 60 crore before the investment and Rs 80 crore after it.

The expansion plan earmarks Rs 12 crore for product engineering, artificial intelligence and localisation, Rs 10 crore for US and Canadian market entry, Rs 8 crore for Africa and Rs 6 crore for South America. Another Rs 4 crore would cover compliance, infrastructure and operations.

Ten-Year Overseas Rights

WebCodeGenie is seeking ten-year exclusive commercialisation rights across the US, Canada, African countries and South America. The rights would cover marketing, distribution, licensing and customer onboarding. The US firm would also receive a distribution fee of 20 percent of eligible net revenues collected from those markets.

The proposed governance terms include a board nominee for WebCodeGenie, reporting and audit rights, and protections on dilution, control and intellectual property transfers.

Board to Examine Terms

The board is expected to assess the valuation, investment structure, distribution fee and performance safeguards tied to exclusivity. It will also review the ownership and licensing of AgriBridge’s technology, including its source code and trademarks.

SC Agrotech said WebCodeGenie’s corporate registration, beneficial ownership and funding capacity would be subject to verification. The board will consider appointing independent advisers and authorising preliminary due diligence and further negotiations.

Managing Director Pratikkumar Bharatbhai Patel said the proposed collaboration could support product development, localisation and overseas market access. SC Agrotech launched AgriBridge on 4 November to connect farmers, suppliers and institutional buyers through a digital platform.

Earnings and Share Proposals

SC Agrotech reported Q2 FY27 revenue from operations of Rs 45.26 crore, up from Rs 5.02 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose to Rs 10.21 crore from Rs 0.21 crore.

The company has also proposed a 10-for-1 stock split, a 4-for-5 bonus issue and a Rs 61 crore increase in authorised equity share capital. These proposals will be placed before shareholders.

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