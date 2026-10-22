Hatsun Agro Product Q2 Profit Rises 5.61 Per Cent To ₹115.69 Crore, Total Income Jumps 19.35 Pc

Hatsun Agro Product reported a 5.61% rise in September-quarter net profit, supported by robust sales, while expanding its branded dairy business and distribution network | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Dairy company Hatsun Agro Product posted a 5.61 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 115.69 crore during the September quarter of the current fiscal year on Thursday, aided by robust sales.

Net profit stood at Rs 109.54 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 19.35 per cent to Rs 2,902.49 crore from Rs 2,431.85 crore a year earlier. Expenses climbed to Rs 2,749.99 crore from Rs 2,284.32 crore.

Company Reports Stronger EBITDA Margins

“Despite the challenging environment faced by the dairy industry, including geopolitical uncertainties, El Niño-related factors and inflation in agricultural input costs, we have continued to stand out in the industry with stronger EBITDA margins,” Chairman R G Chandramogan said.

Over the past six months, the company sold 288 crore consumer packs, averaging about 1.58 crore packs a day.

Focus On Direct Consumer Reach

Hatsun said it would continue to focus on reaching consumers directly through its brands rather than relying on wholesale or bulk sales, a strategy it said would build stronger consumer connections and drive sustainable growth.

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“As we strengthen our presence in existing markets and expand into newer markets such as Maharashtra and Odisha, we continue to invest in our procurement, processing and distribution capabilities,” Chandramogan added.

The company's most prominent consumer-facing brands include Arun, Ibaco, Arokya, Hatsun, HAP Daily and Milky Moo.

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