Sony India FY26 Profit Rises 19 Per Cent To ₹186.88 Crore, Revenue Edges Up 0.85 Pc To ₹7,917.99 Crore

Sony India reported a 19% increase in FY26 net profit, supported by its premium product strategy, while revenue growth remained below 1% | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Consumer electronics maker Sony India's net profit rose 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 186.88 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew marginally to Rs 7,917.99 crore, according to regulatory filings.

Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese technology major Sony Corporation, had reported a net profit of Rs 157.03 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 7,851.08 crore in FY25.

The company’s total income increased 1.32 per cent to Rs 8,022.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Premium Strategy Boosts Profitability

Sony India’s profitability has largely improved on the back of a premium strategy across categories, with a stronger product mix as consumers increasingly opt for higher-value products.

However, the premiumisation strategy, while improving profitability, has also impacted unit sales, with revenue growth remaining muted at 0.85 per cent in FY26 as consumers increasingly shifted towards higher-value products.

India is Sony's fourth-largest market globally, after the US, China and Japan. The company aims to make India its third-largest market worldwide, overtaking its home market, Japan.

Advertising And Royalty Expenses Decline

Sony India's advertising and promotional expenses declined marginally to Rs 182.58 crore in FY26 from Rs 183.71 crore a year earlier.

Royalty paid to its parent company for the use of the Sony trademark and others also fell 5.92 per cent to Rs 260.26 crore in FY26, from Rs 276.66 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total expenses edged up to Rs 7,770.15 crore in FY26 from Rs 7,704.58 crore in FY25.

Revenue Yet To Return To Peak Levels

Sony India is yet to regain its peak revenue levels after its parent exited the mobile phone and laptop businesses. The company's revenue had peaked at over Rs 11,000 crore in FY15.

However, revenue stabilised from FY22, with the company returning to a trajectory of positive growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Sony Corporation Japan held an 88.98 per cent stake in Sony India, while the remaining 9.92 per cent was owned by Sony Mobile Communications AB, Sweden.

Also Watch:

Sony India operates in the premium consumer electronics market, with a portfolio spanning televisions, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)