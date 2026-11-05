SC Agrotech Shares Surge 172% In One Year, Stock Split, Bonus & Dividend Proposals Draw Investor Attention

SC Agrotech shares gained 172 percent in one year as profits surged. |

Mumbai: SC Agrotech Limited (BSE: 526081) has attracted investor attention after its shares delivered a 172.40 per cent return over the past year. The small-cap stock was quoted at Rs 46.58 on Thursday at 11:46 AM, according to the market data provided.

The rally comes amid strong reported quarterly earnings, the launch of a digital agriculture platform and speculation surrounding potential corporate actions.

Strong Returns

An investment of Rs 10,000 made a year ago would now be worth approximately Rs 27,240, excluding taxes and transaction costs.

The stock also climbed from Rs 30.88 on October 23 to Rs 46.58 on November 5, representing an increase of nearly 51 per cent.

However, past returns do not guarantee future performance, particularly in volatile small-cap stocks.

Corporate Actions

Market attention has also turned towards proposals involving a stock split of up to 10-for-1, a bonus issue of up to 4:5 and a dividend of up to 100 per cent.

These proposals are reportedly intended for consideration on November 13, although official exchange confirmation remains necessary.

If implemented at the maximum proposed ratios, an existing holding of 10,000 shares could increase to 1.8 lakh shares.

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Importantly, stock splits and bonus issues do not automatically increase investment value because prices adjust proportionately.

Earnings Growth

For the September 2026 quarter, SC Agrotech reported revenue of Rs 45.26 crore, compared with Rs 5.02 crore a year earlier, reflecting approximately 802 per cent growth.

Net profit reportedly increased from Rs 21.21 lakh to Rs 10.21 crore, nearly 48 times the previous year's figure.

During the first half of FY27, revenue reached Rs 83.11 crore, while profit stood at Rs 19.77 crore.

Digital Expansion

The company has launched AgriBridge, a digital marketplace designed to connect farmers, suppliers and institutional buyers.

It has also announced a healthcare subsidiary, signalling business diversification.

Investor Caution

Despite impressive reported growth, investors should assess cash flows, earnings sustainability, valuations and liquidity risks.

The proposed corporate actions remain subject to confirmation and approvals. Their eventual terms, alongside future operating performance, will determine the company's longer-term investment outlook.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Investors should verify exchange filings and consult financial advisers before investing.