SC Agrotech Shares Rally 37% In 7 Sessions, Profit Jumps 48 Times As AgriBridge Platform Goes Live

SC Agrotech shares surged nearly 37 percent in seven sessions. |

Mumbai: SC Agrotech Limited (BSE: 526081) has attracted investor attention after its shares surged nearly 37 per cent in seven trading sessions. Strong quarterly earnings, repeated upper circuits and the launch of its digital agriculture platform, AgriBridge, have brought the small-cap company into focus.

Sharp Rally

SC Agrotech shares climbed from Rs 30.88 on October 23 to Rs 42.26 on November 3, 2026, registering a gain of approximately 36.9 per cent.

The stock touched its 5 percent upper circuit on November 3, moving closer to its 52-week high of Rs 43.80.

Trading volumes also increased sharply, reaching approximately 3.32 lakh shares against just 5,266 shares on October 27.

Profit Surges

The company's Q2 FY27 financial performance showed substantial improvement.

Revenue from operations jumped nearly 802 per cent to Rs 45.26 crore, compared with Rs 5.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit surged nearly 48 times to Rs 10.21 crore from Rs 21.21 lakh a year earlier.

During the first half of FY27, SC Agrotech reported revenue of Rs 83.11 crore and profit after tax of Rs 19.77 crore.

Digital Expansion

SC Agrotech announced the public launch of its digital agricultural marketplace, AgriBridge, on November 4.

Available at agribridge.app, the platform aims to connect farmers, agricultural suppliers and institutional buyers through digital crop listings, quotations and transaction-management services.

The initiative could create additional revenue opportunities, although its commercial performance remains untested.

Growth Potential

The company's illustrative business models outline potential marketplace economics at different operating scales.

Under a hypothetical Rs 10 crore deployment, annual transaction value of Rs 125 crore could generate Rs 6.5 crore in revenue and Rs 1.4 crore in profit.

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A larger Rs 100 crore scenario projects Rs 1,000 crore in transaction value, Rs 52 crore in revenue and Rs 12.1 crore in profit.

These figures are illustrative assumptions, not guaranteed returns or official earnings guidance.

Investor Outlook

Investors will now monitor AgriBridge adoption, transaction volumes, cash flows and earnings sustainability.

Despite the sharp rally, repeated upper circuits and limited liquidity could increase trading risks.

The company's ability to convert its digital expansion into sustainable profits remains the key consideration.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and supplied market data. Investors should independently verify figures and assess risks.