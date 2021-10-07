Emami Agrotech targets Rs 25,000 cr turnover by 2025 after Kandla plant commences production

Emami Agrotech Ltd., the edible and bio-diesel arm of the diversified business conglomerate, Emami Group, commenced its production of edible oil from its new plant at Kandla, Gujarat.

The Kandla Refinery with a production capacity of 3200 Tonnes per Day (TPD), is the 4th production unit of the Company in India, after Haldia, Krishnapatnam and Jaipur. The commencement of the Kandla plant, takes the total edible oil production capacity of Emami Agrotech Ltd to over 12,000 TPD from its earlier capacity of 9000 TPD, according to a company release.

Emami Agrotech will produce refined palm oil, refined soyabean oil and value added products like vanaspati and bakery fats from its Kandla Refinery.

Aditya V. Agarwal, Director, Emami Group said, “The commencement of the Kandla plant is a big step for us as we aim to consolidate ourselves further on a national level. We are focussed on achieving our business target of Rs. 25,000 cr by 2025, as we continue to explore entering into newer categories with a total business investment of around Rs.1000-1500 cr over the next 3 years.”



Manish Goenka, Director, Emami Group said on the occasion, “The Rs.600 cr Greenfield project built on a landed area of around 54 acres at Kandla began operations at a record time of 1.5 years amidst the challenging times of the pandemic. This plant will help us to reach out to a wider consumer base across northern and western region. It is the only edible oil plant in the entire Kandla region which has the direct pipeline access from the port offering significant logistical and cost benefit.



"From this facility we will manufacture products under our edible oil brands Emami Healthy & Tasty and Himani Best Choice, Vanaspati brand Rasoi and Speciality Fat brand Bake Magic. We intend to maximize the economies of scale at this project by significant production volume increase by using latest manufacturing technologies in the area of edible oil manufacturing.”

The Kandla project of Emami Agrotech Ltd is going to generate a total employment of almost 2000 direct and indirect jobs.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:27 PM IST